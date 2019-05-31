Amanda Holden: There have been no complaints at home about my BGT outfits

Amanda Holden has said there have been “no complaints” from her family about her racy Britain’s Got Talent outfits over the past week, despite criticism from viewers.

Fans of the show have complained about the judge’s choice of dresses during the live semi-finals, with many suggesting they reveal too much of her chest area.

Holden, 48, told The Sun: “My tits seem to become the show’s biggest talking point every year.

“We’ve had plenty of complaints apparently, but none from home, let me tell you.”

One of the outfits that caused a stir was her spider’s web-inspired dress on Wednesday’s episode, which sparked a small number of complaints to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom.

However, despite the backlash, the TV star said she has actually taken extra precautions over her outfit choices this series.

She said: “When I wore the spider’s web dress this week I actually wore a nipple cover, and for me that was a first.

Advertising

“I was thinking that it’s a family show and people talk about my boobs every year, so I thought I would wear a nipple cover.

“But do you know what my children do with them? I get home and take them off, and you know those toys that you throw on to the wall and they stick, then slide off?

“They throw them at the kitchen cabinets and play games with my nipple covers. We have lovely games.”

During Thursday’s episode – for which Holden wore a plunging, cleavage-baring gown, one viewer tweeted: “I do love @AmandaHolden but I’m fed up looking at her boobs!!! Come on woman… #bgt.”

Advertising

I do love @AmandaHolden but I’m fed up looking at her boobs!!! Come on woman….? #bgt — Angela (@AngelaM055) May 30, 2019

Another said: “Probably seen @AmandaHolden chest this week more than I have ever seen my own… #BritainsGotTalent2019.”

Probably seen @AmandaHolden chest this week more than I have ever seen my own…. #BritainsGotTalent2019 — Amy Clarke? (@Amy_Clarke08) May 30, 2019

Holden will return to screens for Friday’s live semi-final on ITV alongside fellow judges Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell and David Walliams.