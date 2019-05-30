Zoe Wanamaker to star in new play about first ladies

Zoe Wanamaker and Zrinka Cvitesic will star in the world premiere of a new play by Nancy Harris to be directed by Nicholas Hytner, it has been announced.

The duo will appear in Two Ladies, about the first ladies of France and the US who find themselves alone in a side room while their husbands clash over an international crisis.

They must establish if they are friends or enemies, whether they can trust each other and whether they can trust their husbands.

From 14 September to 26 October Zoë Wanamaker and Zrinka Cvitešić will play Hélène and Sophia in Two Ladies, a new play by Nancy Harris. pic.twitter.com/UMHw6CLOVO — Bridge Theatre (@_bridgetheatre) May 30, 2019

Harris, who was born in Dublin, is responsible for plays such as The Beacon, No Romance, and Our New Girl, as well as an adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s The Red Shoes.

My Family star Wanamaker was most recently seen on stage in Harold Pinter’s The Birthday Party, while London Spy actress Cvitesic was seen in the UK premiere of Once, for which she won an Olivier.

The play will run at the Bridge Theatre, which was co-founded by Hytner, from September 14 to October 26.

The theatre will also stage a Christmas production of The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe, based on the novel by CS Lewis.

Christmas at The Bridge. By special arrangement with Elliott & Harper Productions and Catherine Schreiber, London Theatre Company presents the much-celebrated Leeds Playhouse production of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, running from 9 November 2019 until 2 February 2020. pic.twitter.com/zce2bDElse — Bridge Theatre (@_bridgetheatre) May 30, 2019

Directed by Sally Cookson, it will run from November 9 to February 2, with casting announced at a later date.