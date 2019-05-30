Simon Cowell storms off stage on Britain’s Got Talent

Simon Cowell has stormed off stage during a performance on Britain’s Got Talent.

The judge was included in a ventriloquist act staged by contestant Jimmy Tamley.

Cowell marched off stage while the performer was attempting to make him dance the can-can while dressed in a mask.

Cowell was unimpressed on stage (Dymond/Thames/Syco/Shutterstock/PA)

Tamley tried to move Cowell’s legs when the judge refused to dance for the act, prompting the protest.

As the music began Cowell tore his mask from his face and walked off, leaving Tamley and fellow judge David Walliams stunned on stage.

Cowell returned for the end of the act to reluctantly get into a box with Walliams.

Fellow judge Amanda Holden said: “It is a very unique idea. You know when your boss is forced at the Christmas party to get up and do some dancing?

“It was Simon’s worst nightmare but it was very funny for the rest of us.”

Alesha Dixon, who is also on the judging panel, said the act was “very awkward but very funny”.

Tamley, talking to show hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, said: “I’ve never had anyone walk off before.”

Cowell jokingly threatened to the murder show producers, who had not informed of plans to make him dance on stage.

Tamley was one of eight acts top taking to the stage in the fourth live show on ITV this week.