Mark McMullan and Ben Hart reach Britain’s Got Talent final

Mark McMullan and Ben Hart have made it through to the Britain’s Got Talent final.

Magician Hart was the winner of the fourth semi-final and singer McMullan was put through by a public vote after deadlock on the judging panel.

Children’s entertainer Graeme Matthews was among the top three in the live show.

Hart claimed victory after a subtle magic show which was praised by the judges.

Cowell was unimpressed on stage. (Dymond/Thames/Syco/Shutterstock/PA)

McMullan and Matthews both earned two votes each from judges, after Simon Cowell decided he preferred to create deadlock which meant the public vote would ultimately decide.

Following his success, McMullan said: “I wouldn’t be here without everybody that’s supported me and pushed me, thank you so much. Thank you for getting behind me.”

Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon cast their votes in favour of the singer, with David Walliams supporting Matthews.

Congratulations @ItsBenHart! Your votes sent the man of mystery straight through to the #BGT Final ???#BritainsGotTalent pic.twitter.com/YMeiTUqLvU — Britain's Got Talent (@BGT) May 30, 2019

Singer Kerr James, eccentric harpist Ursula Burns, dancers Lil Icons, acrobats A&J, and ventriloquist Jimmy Tamley were voted off the show.

Tamley made Cowell uncomfortable by trying to make him dance the can-can during his act, prompting the judge to storm off stage.

Holden said of her fellow judge’s response: “It is a very unique idea. You know when your boss is forced at the Christmas party to get up and do some dancing?

“It was Simon’s worst nightmare but it was very funny for the rest of us.”

Tamley will not join the successful finalists, including Dave And Finn, Flakefleet Primary School Choir, 4MG, Siobhan Phillips, Colin Thackery and Kojo Anim.

Acts will compete in the Britain’s Got Talent final on Sunday June 2.