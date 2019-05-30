Coronation Street’s Julia Goulding pregnant with first child

Coronation Street star Julia Goulding is pregnant with her first child.

The actress, who has played David Platt’s love interest Shona Ramsey in the ITV soap since 2016, revealed the news on Instagram alongside a picture of herself and husband Ben Silver.

She wrote: “Ben and I are delighted to announce that we are expecting our first baby at the end of this year!

“We are absolutely overjoyed and can’t wait to meet our little one! #newarrival #babysilver.”

The baby news for Goulding, 34, and Silver comes after they tied the knot in February on the stage at Manchester’s Albert Hall.

They were congratulated by Corrie stars including Lucy Fallon and Samia Longchambon.

Fallon simply posted crying emojis and a love heart, while Longchambon wrote: “Whoop!! So happy for you both Jules!”

Last year Goulding’s character Shona was involved in a male rape storyline which saw her boyfriend David (Jack P Shepherd) struggle to cope after being attacked by Josh Tucker (Ryan Clayton).

Recently, Shona and David have been at loggerheads over his apparent cheating, with Shona calling off their engagement.