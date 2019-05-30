Cheryl releases defiant new single Let You

Cheryl tells a former lover “you only got with this, because I let you” in her defiant new single.

The pop star’s latest song, titled Let You, was released at midnight and sees her accusing an unnamed partner of taking advantage of her.

The accompanying music video features Cheryl arguing in the street with a man, before dancing in a fur coat and miniskirt.

Minutes before the track’s release, she wrote an emotional message to fans on Twitter.

You know what’s crazy? After allllllll these years! It still blows my mind the lengths you guys will go to to support me ?.. idgi ? — Cheryl (@CherylOfficial) May 30, 2019

She said: “You know what’s crazy? After allllllll these years! It still blows my mind the lengths you guys will go to to support me .. idgi (I don’t get it).”

Cheryl, 35, has been married to Ashley Cole and Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini and had a two-year relationship with One Direction star Liam Payne, with whom she shares son Bear.

Advertising

Speaking on the eve of Let You’s release, Cheryl said she was made unhappy by the “controlling” behaviour of men.

Cheryl has released her latest single, Let You (Scott Garfitt/PA)

She confirmed the lyrics of her latest song dealt with relationship experiences, telling Fault magazine: “I’ve made mistakes in relationships. I’ve been with men who were controlling, who made me unhappy, but I allowed it to happen.

“That’s what this song is about.

Advertising

“You have to recognise it and you have to try and not let it happen again.”

Cheryl made her long-awaited comeback to music in November last year with the release of single Love Made Me Do It.

The song failed to crack the top 10 of the official UK charts, instead peaking at 19.