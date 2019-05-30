Cheryl: controlling men made me unhappy

Cheryl has said she was made unhappy by the “controlling” behaviour of men.

The singer has revealed the lyrics to her new song deal with her relationship experiences.

Speaking about the single, Let You, Cheryl has said she allowed herself to suffer with controlling partners.

Cheryl is to release her latest track, Let You (Scott Garfitt/PA)

The star spoke to Fault magazine about the meaning behind her latest track.

She said: “I’ve made mistakes in relationships. I’ve been with men who were controlling, who made me unhappy, but I allowed it to happen.

“That’s what this song is about.

“You have to recognise it, and you have to try and not let it happen again.”

Cheryl has said that motherhood has changed her as a person, and her daily routine revolves around her child.

The singer said she did not go into the studio to write nursery rhymes, but having a young child has influenced how she approaches her life and career.

She said: “I think motherhood just changes you completely, for me it’s been a complete 360.

“I’m a completely different person. I have become a brand new person.”

The full interview with Cheryl is available online in Fault magazine.