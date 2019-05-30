Britpop star Lisa Moorish says she was victim of racist attack in London

Former Britpop rocker Lisa Moorish has said she became the target of a racist attack in Soho, London, after stepping in to defend a homeless woman.

The English singer-songwriter claimed she was verbally abused and struck by a man outside the Prince Edward Theatre just before 5pm on Wednesday.

Moorish, who shares daughter Molly with Oasis rocker Liam Gallagher, claimed she intervened after seeing a man racially abusing a homeless woman.

Lisa Moorish with fashion designer Sadie Frost (Yui Mok/PA)

Moorish, 47, said on Twitter: “I’ve just been the victim of racially aggravated assault in Soho, trying to look out for a homeless woman being racially abused!

“Told I’m not from here, and to f*** off back to where I’m from.

“Went to hit me, but I swerved him and he only hit my finger.

“He’s been arrested.”

In a second tweet she thanked the security guard who offered a room where she could give the police a statement.

Scotland Yard said a 38-year-old man was found by police on neighbouring Bateman Street and arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated common assault.

Moorish shares a daughter with Liam Gallagher (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called at 16:40hrs on Wednesday, 29 May to reports of an assault in Old Compton Street, Soho. Officers attended.

“The victim told officers that a man was being verbally abusive to a woman.

“The victim stepped in to intervene and when she said she was calling the police the man verbally abused her and hit her hand.

“She did not suffer any injuries.

“The suspect, aged 38, was located in Bateman Street and was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated common assault.

“He was taken to an east London police station where he remains in custody.

“Inquiries continue.”

Moorish, who fronted the indie band Kill City in the mid 2000s, also shares a son with former The Libertines frontman Pete Doherty, Astile Louis, who was born in 2003.