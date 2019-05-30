BBC Studios retains right to produce Countryfile

BBC Studios has retained the contract to make Countryfile after bidding from other producers.

The nature programme will continue to be produced by the BBC’s commercial arm.

Countryfile was subject to a tender process with the BBC weighing up bids based on factors including value for money.

Countryfile presenter Matt Baker will continue to front the show. (Steve Parsons/PA)

Despite competitive bidding from other producers, it was decided BBC Studios represented the best value for viewers.

The current line-up of presenters will continue under the new two-year contract.

David Brindley, head of BBC factual entertainment commissioning, said: “Countryfile is loved by audiences across the UK and one of the most popular programmes in the BBC One schedule.

“This was a highly competitive bidding process and we would like to commend all the eligible producers for the high quality and comprehensive bids they put forward.

“In the end, BBC Studios’ bid scored highest against the criteria we set and we look forward to continuing to work with them as we build on Countryfile’s success.”

Bids were assessed against four criteria, including strength of the editorial proposal, value for money, strategic priorities and risk.

BBC Studios’ renewed contract will run from January 2020.