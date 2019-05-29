Advertising
Susan Boyle wants to form supergroup with Lewis Capaldi
The former Britain’s Got Talent contestant posted a video message on Twitter.
Susan Boyle has urged singer Lewis Capaldi to form a supergroup with her.
The former Britain’s Got Talent contestant made the offer of a new musical project to her fellow Scot on social media on Wednesday.
Capaldi has achieved a UK number one with his first album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent.
Boyle, whose own debut album was an international success, said there was something in the water in their shared home region of West Lothian.
She wrote online: “Congratulations @LewisCapaldi on your first UK Number 1 album. Welcome to the club! Now how about that Scottish super group you mentioned?”
The I Dreamed A Dream singer posted a video message on Twitter in which she directly addressed her fellow Scot between frequent winks towards the camera.
In her video message, she said: “Right Mr Capaldi, less of your peely-wally. Let’s discuss that supergroup. Come on over.
“All the best to you, and your new album, I hope it does really well.
“There’s something in the West Lothian water here, isn’t there?”
Boyle added #BoyleAndCapaldi to her message of congratulations and her video.
