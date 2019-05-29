Menu

Advertising

Susan Boyle wants to form supergroup with Lewis Capaldi

Showbiz | Published:

The former Britain’s Got Talent contestant posted a video message on Twitter.

Horse Racing – Stobo Castle Ladies Day featuring Scottish Sprint Cup – Musselburgh Racecourse

Susan Boyle has urged singer Lewis Capaldi to form a supergroup with her.

The former Britain’s Got Talent contestant made the offer of a new musical project to her fellow Scot on social media on Wednesday.

Capaldi has achieved a UK number one with his first album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent.

Lewis Capaldi tour
Lewis Capaldi hit number one in the album chart (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Boyle, whose own debut album was an international success, said there was something in the water in their shared home region of West Lothian.

She wrote online: “Congratulations @LewisCapaldi on your first UK Number 1 album. Welcome to the club! Now how about that Scottish super group you mentioned?”

The I Dreamed A Dream singer posted a video message on Twitter in which she directly addressed her fellow Scot between frequent winks towards the camera.

Advertising

In her video message, she said: “Right Mr Capaldi, less of your peely-wally. Let’s discuss that supergroup. Come on over.

“All the best to you, and your new album, I hope it does really well.

“There’s something in the West Lothian water here, isn’t there?”

Boyle added #BoyleAndCapaldi to her message of congratulations and her video.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News