Sarah Jessica Parker stuns in shimmering dress at Starry Messenger press night

Sarah Jessica Parker turned heads as she arrived at the press night of The Starry Messenger, where her actor husband Matthew Broderick made his West End debut on Wednesday night.

The US actress, best known as sex columnist Carrie Bradshaw in Sex And The City, wore a glittering black dress with open sleeves.

She completed the look with a elaborate necklace and burnt gold heels, letting her blonde hair fall across one shoulder.

Sarah Jessica Parker attending The Starry Messenger press night (Ian West/PA)

Broderick, who has won two Tony Awards for his Broadway roles, is starring in the production by the Oscar-winning writer of Manchester By The Sea, Kenneth Lonergan, at Wyndham’s Theatre in London.

Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge also attended the performance, grinning as she posed on the steps of the theatre.

The Killing Eve writer opted for a more low-key outfit. She wore a brightly coloured coat, high-waisted skinny jeans and orange boots.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge outside Wyndham’s Theatre in London (Ian West/PA)

Waller-Bridge was recently announced as one of the writers for the 25th edition of the James Bond franchise after she was suggested to producers by Daniel Craig.

Inbetweeners star Hannah Tointon and her sister Kara Tointon, a former Strictly Come Dancing winner, arrived together for the press night.

Kara Tointon (Ian West/PA)

Graham Norton, Amanda Abbington and Alan Carr were also among the star-studded guest list.

Broderick plays Mark in The Starry Messenger, an astronomer at New York City’s Planetarium who is in the midst of a mid-life crisis.

Mark feels a closer connection to the starry sky than he does to his wife and, after a chance meeting with a young single mother, the stars appear to have aligned.