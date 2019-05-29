Love Island’s Jack Fincham and Blue’s Lee Ryan among stars for Celebs Go Dating

Love Island winner Jack Fincham and Blue singer Lee Ryan are among the stars taking part in this year’s Celebs Go Dating.

They will be joined on the E4 show by Geordie Shore’s Nathan Henry, The Only Way Is Essex’s Lauren Goodger, Love Island’s Megan Barton Hanson and writer Lady Colin Campbell.

The Celebs Go Dating season seven line-up, from left to right: Nathan Henry, Lauren Goodger, Lady Colin Campbell, Lee Ryan, Megan Barton Hanson and Jack Fincham (E4/PA)

Celebs Go Dating, which started in 2016, sees matchmaker Paul Carrick Brunson and life coach Anna Williamson attempt to match the famous singletons with members of the public in order to strike up a romance.

The pair will pick apart the celebrity’s dating histories and give their do’s and don’ts when it comes to romance.

Tom Read Wilson, who holds the job title of junior client coordinator, will once again be on hand to make sure the Celebrity Dating Agency is ready for its guests.

Matchmaker Paul Carrick Brunson and life coach Anna Williamson will be joined by junior client coordinator Tom Read Wilson on Celebs Go Dating (E4/PA)

The likes of Towie stars Joey Essex, Ferne McCann and James “Arg” Argent, Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby, Hollyoaks actress Jorgie Porter and Outnumbered star Tyger Drew-Honey have appeared on previous series of the show.

Love Island’s Mike Thalassitis, who died in March, also appeared on the programme.

Series seven is expected to arrive on screens later this year.