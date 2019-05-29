Jonas Brothers set to release a memoir titled Blood

The Jonas Brothers will release a memoir later this year, the band has announced.

Titled Blood, it follows the group’s journey from its inception in 2005 to their break-up in 2013, as well as their decision to reunite earlier this year.

In a statement Joe, 29, who founded the band alongside his siblings Kevin, 31, and Nick, 26, said: “We’re three brothers from New Jersey, and we were not supposed to be successful.

“From record labels dropping us to our dad losing his job over us, this shouldn’t have happened or lasted as long as it did.

“Yet here we are, more excited than ever, and we’re so grateful and ready to tell the full story of the journey we’ve had as individuals, as artists, and as family.”

The book, published in the US by Macmillan imprint Feiwel And Friends, is set for release in November.

So thrilled to finally share that our new memoir #Blood is coming out in November! Pre-order your copy at https://t.co/edbuklHGl3! pic.twitter.com/FAs6z4R9cU — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) May 28, 2019

Nick, who is married to the actress Priyanka Chopra, said he is “so thrilled” about the memoir.

The Jonas Brothers announced their return in February and shortly afterwards scored a number one single in the US with Sucker.

A new album, Happiness Begins, will be released in June ahead of a tour to promote it.

Amazon Prime is also working on a documentary on the group, titled Chasing Happiness. It is due to be released on June 4.