James Arthur aims dig at Glastonbury after being left off line-up again

James Arthur has taken aim at Glastonbury after being left off the festival’s line-up yet again.

The English singer and X Factor winner – who has never played the Somerset event – “thanked” its organisers following today’s full line-up announcement.

The 31-year-old took to Twitter to accuse them of being “snobs” and looking down on him.

Thanks @GlastoFest for asking me to play again this year! So glad you aren’t snobs and look down on me for any particular reason. ??? #honoured #glastonbury2019 — James Arthur ? (@JamesArthur23) May 29, 2019

He added the hashtag #honoured.

The sprawling festival takes place over five days on Worthy Farm, and this year features more than 2,800 acts across dozens of stages.

Its sad that I'll probably never play Glastonbury because of the format I was discovered.. Has anyone from xfactor ever played it? — James Arthur ? (@JamesArthur23) June 28, 2014

In 2014, Arthur suggested he would never be booked because he found fame on a televised singing show.

With less than four weeks until Glastonbury begins, its full line-up was revealed on Wednesday, with Lewis Capaldi, rapper Dave and The Proclaimers added to the bill.

The full #Glastonbury2019 line-up, with set times, is here! Head to https://t.co/aXIArPLUgg to see details of more than 2,800 performances across dozens of stages at this year's Festival. pic.twitter.com/RpVqAr7DJX — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) May 29, 2019

The Vaccines will open the Pyramid Stage at 11am on Friday, while The Courteeners will play The Other Stage at 8.45pm on Saturday.

Japanese pop and metal duo Babymetal will also appear on the The Other Stage at 2.35pm on Sunday.

Basil Brush will perform in the kids’ tent and Hollywood actor and musician Jeff Goldblum will play jazz on the West Holts stage.

A tribute to Prodigy star Keith Flint also appears on the schedule. Flint was set to appear with the group before his death in March.