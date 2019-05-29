George and Amal Clooney offer fans the chance to win double date with them

George and Amal Clooney are offering fans the chance to win a double date with them at their home in Italy.

The Hollywood actor and his human rights lawyer wife are hosting a fundraiser for their foundation, which campaigns against human rights abuses around the world.

The lucky winner of an online raffle will get to dine with the famous couple at their Lake Como home.

Clooney announced the news in a humorous video, referring to himself as “Amal’s husband”.

He said: “Hi, I’m Amal Clooney’s husband George and we’d like to invite you to come with us to Lake Como.”

Turning to a director off camera, Oscar-winner Clooney, 58, adds: “Are you sure that’s how you want me to say it?”

The director responds: “People really love Amal. That’s really the selling point here.”

Nodding, Clooney continues.

“That’s right, to benefit the Clooney Foundation For Justice, we’re inviting you and a guest to go on a double date with Amal, a world-renowned human rights lawyer, law school professor and a leading thinker on the concept of justice throughout the world and me… an actor.”

You can enter to win at omaze.com/clooney.