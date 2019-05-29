Fascination with relationships behind Love Island’s success, says Iain Stirling

Love Island narrator Iain Stirling has said the appeal of the show is human fascination with relationships.

The comedian and presenter suggested a need for gossip fuels the show’s fan base.

Stirling is returning to narrate the upcoming series of Love Island, which he said taps into a desire to discuss urges that are “programmed” within people.

Let's DO THIS! ?It's time to crack on with a brand new bunch of singles and watch them graft their way through summer… #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/tbD9MFZ4s0 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) May 27, 2019

Speaking on This Morning, Stirling said of the show’s appeal: “I guess it’s the idea of relationships. It’s one of the most fascinating things.

“As human beings there’s something programmed in us deep down inside to want to procreate.

“So that’s the gossip isn’t it, that’s what you want to know about.

“You want to know who’s getting with who. At the office party, the day after, you’re not saying: ‘Oh, who made the carrot cake?’”

Stirling said he is a fan of the show and tries to take selfies with the finalists.

He has revealed he maintains an unfamiliarity about the contestants so his knowledge of the famous villa’s residents is the same as viewers at home.

Stirling said: “I want to know as much about them as the public will know. I don’t really know their names. I want to meet them as they walk into the villa.

“Also, its hard to it’s impossible to gauge somebody on a photo or a gif of them dancing in slow motion.”

Love Island returns to ITV2 on Monday June 3 at 9pm.