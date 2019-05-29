Emeli Sande is scouring Scotland for street performers

Emeli Sande is touring Scotland in search of street performers to join her on stage.

The singer is scouring cities to find talent to perform alongside her and the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra.

Five acts plucked from the street will join her for a special concert at City Halls in Glasgow after receiving expert coaching.

Singer-songwriter Emeli Sande with busking musician Finn Henderson Palmer during filming in Aberdeen (Jane Barlow/PA)

The singer began her search in Aberdeen – and will search for talent in Perth, Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow for BBC series Emeli Sande’s Street Symphony.

She said: “I think this series is going to really celebrate the beauty and diversity of music, in all its forms, from a singer on the street to a classically-trained instrumentalist.

“I’ve only just started my search and I’m already blown away by the level of talent that’s out there.

“Music can bring great hope and it can encourage confidence, but above all the most important thing I’m looking for is authenticity – it’s got to be real.

“I think Street Symphony will encapsulate all these qualities and show how truly inspirational music can be.”

The five acts chosen will be coached by the orchestral conductor and composer John Logan before they join Sande for a performance with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra.

Their stories will be told, along with the story of Sande’s early years in Aberdeenshire, as part of four 60-minute programmes to be shown on BBC Scotland later this year.