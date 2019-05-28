Strictly judges to dance with contestants on new series – Craig Revel Horwood

Craig Revel Horwood has revealed the judges will perform routines with the contestants on the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The TV star said he already tried his hand at dancing with a contender on the Australian version of the show, when he performed with Courtney Act.

He told ITV’s This Morning: “This year is going to be very interesting because like Australia, they are taking a leaf out of Australia’s book and Dancing With The Stars in America, the judges will be dancing.

“I don’t know that Shirley Ballas (the head judge) knows that yet but she will be.

“We dance with the contestants, you put yourself on the line, so to speak.

“I did it in Australia and I absolutely loved it, it was great, with Courtney Act, which was absolutely fantastic.

“I loved it, to come into the room, to choreograph, to actually create an entire scenario and star in it yourself. And be judged, that is sort of the big thing.

“But I loved that, I thought it was really great fun. And I’m up for anything.”

Revel Horwood will return to the judging panel alongside Bruno Tonioli and Ballas later this year, but Dame Darcey Bussell will not appear on the show again.

The former ballerina announced she was leaving the programme earlier this year, and her replacement is yet to be announced.

Revel Horwood said: “I was shocked, I’ve got to say.

“I didn’t know that was going to happen. I had an inkling but there was only a slight suggestion on the tour but nothing more and I never thought that would actually happen because she’s one of my best mates and I love sitting next to her, I love the fact she was whacking me with paddles.”

Asked about her successor, he said: “They haven’t told me but they did say it’s someone that can actually dance, so that’s good.

“Also it needs to be someone opinionated.”

Discussing the possibility of it being professional dancer Anton Du Beke, he said: “I don’t know, I love Anton, he would be great.

“Any of the ex dancers would be fantastic but I don’t know is the honest truth. They won’t tell me because my gob’s too big.”

The judge also revealed he met his horticulturist boyfriend Jonathan Myring on the dating app Tinder.

He said: “I wasn’t really looking for anyone specific in that way and at least you get to know their age and what they look like before you meet up with them and we had a power meeting, which was an hour of avocado and eggs, and we have been together ever since.”