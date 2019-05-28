Shirley Ballas: I did not believe I would find love again

Shirley Ballas has said she did not believe she would find love again because her confidence had been whittled away by past relationships.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, who has been married twice – to ballroom dancers Sammy Stopford and Corky Ballas – said she is “very happy” with her new partner.

The 58-year-old added that she received a confidence boost while hosting a dating segment on This Morning.

Shirley Ballas (Jonathan Brady/PA)

She told ITV’s Loose Women: “I did Matchmaker Mountain, which kind of gave me a little bit more encouragement and met three beautiful women on that.

“I never thought I would ever find anybody in my life that I cared about again, I didn’t, I will be honest with you.”

Asked why not, she said: “Just past history and just different men that you’re with, that gnaw away a little bit at your confidence and everything like that, it was more personal reasons.

“And I met somebody very nice, we are very happy.”

Discussing making the move to the UK from Los Angeles, where her son, dancer Mark Ballas, still lives, she said: “I will miss my son, I won’t necessarily miss LA.

“I love being in Great Britain with the British people and the men. I think they are classy, I think the men here are classy.”