Neil Gaiman: I feel sorry for scared Jeremy Hunt over Brexit confusion

Writer Neil Gaiman has said he feels sorry for Jeremy Hunt after sensing an “aura of fear” coming from the Foreign Secretary during a media appearance to discuss Brexit.

Gaiman, 58, appeared on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme to discuss the release of his TV adaption of his book Good Omens while Mr Hunt also appeared to discuss Brexit.

Mr Hunt, who is among 10 MPs vying to be the next prime minister, said a failure to solve Brexit could lead to the end of the Conservatives.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt (David Mirzoeff/PA)

Gaiman said he pitied Mr Hunt because it appeared he, like all politicians, did not know how to stop things “falling apart” over Brexit.

Speaking at the Good Omens world premiere in London, the author, an outspoken critic of Brexit, told the Press Association: “(Good Omens co-author) Terry Pratchett and I were writing about the things that concerned us 30 years ago.

“And the things that concerned us haven’t been fixed. They haven’t gone away. They are as much here as they were, if not more so.”

Neil Gaiman with the cast, director and producer of Good Omens (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Asked whether he meant Brexit, he replied: “All I’m watching right now is things falling apart, people falling apart.

“I would love to be in a world in which I look at a government – any government – and think, ‘ah yes, you know what you are doing’.

“But instead, on the Today show this morning I sat next to our Foreign Secretary and the aura of fear coming off him was palpable, and I just felt very sorry for him. I felt really sorry for him.

“But it’s a good time to launch a story about how the world is worth saving. The idea we have an angel and a demon working together, witches and witchfinder coming together. Maybe we can have a bit more of that in the world.”

“I always feel optimistic about things, and maybe whatever happens will work out for the best. Even if the best ends up involving Scotland wandering off on its own, and England becoming this lovely little place which exists on tourist dollars. I’m sure it will be. I’m 98% sure.”

Good Omens is available on Amazon Prime Video on May 31.