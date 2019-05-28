Menu

Miley Cyrus is a boxed doll in new Black Mirror images

The singer will play a pop star in the anthology series.

Miley Cyrus is a dead-eyed robot pop star in new pictures from the upcoming episodes of Black Mirror.

The singer appears as a boxed doll with bright pink hair in the key art for her episode Rachel, Jack And Ashley Too.

Dressed in a silver crop top and skirt with cut-outs up to her hips, a slogan on the box says “Sing Along With Ashley!”

The Wrecking Ball singer will play a pop star whose real life appears to differ dramatically from the one portrayed to the public in the final episode of the new series.

The trailer shows Cyrus unveiling a robot-type device through which she can speak to her fans, before things take a sinister turn in classic Black Mirror fashion.

Netflix has also revealed a poster for Smithereens, which will star Andrew Scott and Topher Grace, and appears to focus on a sinister car journey in which the passenger is held at gunpoint by the driver.

The accompanying text says: “Your driver is completing  a trip nearby.”

Art for the episode Striking Vipers shows Avengers star Anthony Mackie staring into the camera, with a woman behind him with her hand on his chest.

Black Mirror will return to Netflix on June 5.

