Labour MP Jess Phillips’ story to be turned into TV drama

MP Jess Phillips’ autobiographical book is being developed into a TV drama.

Everywoman: One Woman’s Truth About Speaking The Truth is being adapted by the makers of Happy Valley and Queer As Folk.

The Labour politician has spoken out over the hundreds of rape threats she has received on Twitter.

She has also revealed that she was sexually assaulted at the age of 19.

Her book is described as a “collection of empowering stories from her own life, told with honesty and hilarity”.

So this is happening. https://t.co/HdqxZHXQ3i — Jess Phillips (@jessphillips) April 10, 2019

The drama will be made by RED Production Company – whose hits have included Happy Valley, Clocking Off, Queer As Folk, Scott & Bailey and the recent Years And Years – with executive producer Lucy Dyke, whose credits include Black Mirror and Ripper Street.

The Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley said: “They make the kind of television that truly represents people and events as they are and that was deeply important to me. The story of women in politics is complex and nuanced and intriguing, and it’s a story that needs telling.”

Executive producer and chief executive of RED Production Company Nicola Shindler said: “Jess is an inspirational woman who fights for what she believes in and isn’t afraid to be honest and outspoken.

“Using her book as a source, we’re excited to create a drama that explores how an engaged woman can make a difference in today’s very complicated world.”

I feel sick watching Carl Benjamin chuckling along to people joining in with the language he has given them about putting a bag on my head and raping me. — Jess Phillips (@jessphillips) May 16, 2019

Producers said that whether the MP has been “talking about her own sexual assault, reading out the names of 120 women and girls who were murdered, or about the unnecessary VAT on sanitary products, Jess hasn’t been afraid to stand up and tell the truth.

“Jess tells the truth even when that means she is threatened, often with rape or even with death. She knows exactly what it’s like to be on the frontline in the fight for equality, what it’s like to deal with sexist comments day in and day out and what it really means to be a woman trying to change things in a man’s world.”

YouTuber Carl Benjamin recently failed in his bid to get elected to the European Parliament after saying he “wouldn’t even rape” the Labour MP and refusing to apologise for the remarks.