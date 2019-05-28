Good Morning Britain escapes censure over Susannah Constantine swearing

Good Morning Britain has escaped censure by the broadcasting watchdog after Susannah Constantine swore live on air.

The former What Not To Wear host, 56, was on the ITV breakfast show to discuss sleeping in a separate bed from her husband.

The ex-Strictly Come Dancing contestant told the programme: “We’ve been married for nearly 24 years and it was very important for us, for our children, when they were young, to see us going to bed together, sleeping together and having a united family unit.

Ben Shephard (Ian West/PA)

“Now they’re older and they understand, I’m like ‘Oh f***’s sake’.”

Host Ben Shephard told viewers: “Apologies to anyone (who heard) Susannah express herself. It’s not the time in the morning to be doing that, Susannah.

“Did you have a good night’s sleep?”

He added later: “She’s had too much sleep.”

The fashion guru said the swearing “just popped out”.

Broadcasting watchdog Ofcom has said it considers the matter “resolved” .

Ofcom said the matter was resolved (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

ITV said producers “had no reason to believe that bad language” would be used by Constantine, “an experienced broadcaster and journalist”, when she appeared on the show in March.

ITV said the show always reminds its guests not to swear before they appear, Shephard apologised immediately and steps were taken to remove the offensive language from ITV+1 broadcast and from on-demand.

“In light of the above,” the watchdog said, “Ofcom’s decision is that this matter is resolved.”