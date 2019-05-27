Kate Mara and Jamie Bell welcome baby girl

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell have welcomed a baby girl.

House Of Cards star Mara posted a message on Instagram on Monday announcing their daughter arrived two weeks ago.

Sharing a picture of the baby’s feet, she wrote: “We had a baby a couple weeks ago … Here are her feet.”

The actress did not share any other details.

Fantastic Four co-stars Mara, 36, and Bell, 33, started dating after meeting on the set of the 2015 film and tied the knot in 2017.

Bell also has a son from his previous marriage with actress Evan Rachel Wood.