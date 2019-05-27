Jodie Comer: I feared the worst when approached for Killing Eve

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer said she feared the worst when she was approached about Killing Eve – wondering how “naked” she would have to be.

The star, 26, scooped best actress at the TV Baftas and has shot to fame in the US thanks to her role as a female assassin.

But she told GQ Hype that she was dubious at first and wanted to know how much stripping off would be involved.

Lady in red.#KillingEve Finale. Sunday May 26 at 8pm on @BBCAmerica and @AMC_tv. pic.twitter.com/B4Csm6nzru — Killing Eve Season Finale Sunday 8pm on BBCAmerica (@KillingEve) May 23, 2019

“I was like, ‘Oh, f*** no’. Because I always think of someone in a leather catsuit and six-inch heels scaling walls,” she said of the assassin role.

“Also, ‘How naked is she going to be?'”

The reality of playing the cold-hearted assassin was different and Comer added: “I should have known better, knowing Phoebe (Waller-Bridge) was the writer.”

The Liverpudlian actress said she would wear murderous Villanelle’s designer outfits on her days off, before it started to feel a little weird.

“They had too much of a connection with the character,” she said of her psychopathic alter-ego.

Her character’s clothes, such as her pink tulle dress, power suits and bomber jackets, have won legions of fans.

Killing Eve won best drama series at this month’s Baftas and supporting actress for Fiona Shaw.

Comer said of Waller-Bridge: “I’ve said to her she has to cast me on every single thing she makes from now on. Otherwise I’ll send Villanelle!”

The full interview is online at GQ Hype, the free weekly digital edition of GQ.