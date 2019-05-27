Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon expecting baby

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly opened the first Britain’s Got Talent live semi-final by announcing judge Alesha Dixon is having a baby.

The presenters started the ITV show with a song and one of the lines was: “And Alesha is expecting.”

Dixon, 40, said she was “very happy” as her fellow judge David Walliams joked the baby was really his.

She has a five-year-old daughter, Azura, with her partner Azuka Ononye.

The programme will feature the first group of acts trying to win a spot in the final.

The winner of the series will win a cash prize and the chance to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.