Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki reveals partner is having a baby boy

Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki has revealed his partner is expecting a baby boy.

The actor, 44, announced earlier this month that girlfriend Alaina Meyer, 22, was pregnant with their first child.

The couple has held a gender reveal party, revealing a boy was on the way with the help of blue paint.

Galecki, who played physicist Leonard Hofstadter in science sitcom The Big Bang Theory, posted a picture to Instagram showing him and Meyer kissing while covered in paint.

He captioned the post: “A day I’ll never forget.” Meyer shared a snap of the couple embracing, writing: “I can not wait to raise a baby boy with my love.

“He will follow in his fathers footsteps of being a generous, loving, chivalrous fellow.”

The news comes after Galecki marked the end of The Big Bang Theory, which broadcast its final episode this month after 12 years on the air.

Galecki and Meyer went public with their relationship in September 2018 and made their red carpet debut together at the E! People’s Choice Awards in November.