A scientist and a surfer are among the girls heading to Love Island

A scientist and a surfer are among the girls entering the Love Island villa this year.

Five female contestants will enter the famous Spanish property as Caroline Flack welcomes a new crop of contestants on the ITV2 series.

The varied group includes a beauty therapist and an air hostess hoping to follow in the footsteps of last year’s winning couple – Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer.

Lucie Donlan, 21, is a surfer from Newquay hoping to go the distance in the reality show.

She will join Yewande Biala, a 23-year-old scientist from Dublin who believes she is following in the footsteps of other intellectuals appearing on TV.

She said: “I’m a scientist, which is a unique job. I think people may be surprised.

“Every time I say that I’m a scientist, people are shocked.

“I think there are loads of intelligent people on reality television. Last year we had Dr Alex and the year before we had Camilla Thurlow in the villa.”

Another 21-year-old, Amber Gill, hails from Newcastle and works as a beauty therapist.

Amy Hart, 26, from Worthing in Sussex, works as an air hostess and cabin crew manager.

The oldest of the girls, Anna Vakili, is a 28-year-old pharmacist from London.

She said: “I’m difficult to handle, I’m a drama queen and I overreact. I’m clumsy and I’m a messy eater. I spill my drinks all the time.

“I’m stubborn as well, if I’m in a mood then it’s really hard to get me out of the mood.”

The girls will enter the villa along with seven boys for the new series of Love Island.

The show returns to ITV2 on Monday June 3 at 9pm. Love Island: Aftersun returns the following Sunday.