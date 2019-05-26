Menu

Advertising

Pregnant Lacey Turner shares images from baby shower

Showbiz | Published:

The actress is expecting her baby this summer.

Lacey Turner at the National Television Awards 2018 – Arrivals – London

Pregnant Lacey Turner said she felt like a “lucky girl” after being thrown a baby shower.

The EastEnders actress and her husband Matt Kay are set to welcome their first baby in July.

On Sunday, Turner shared images on Instagram of her shower.

The actress wore yellow, matching the balloons.

A cake in the shape of a hat with a pram on top read “Baby Kay”.

“I’m a lucky girl,” Turner said on Instagram.

“Thank you to all the lovely ladies for making today so special but most of all thank you to @daisy90 @bevharv @lily_.harvey @nannychick !!

Advertising

“My gals did good.”

Turner and Kay got married in 2017.

Earlier this year, the actress told of her joy at being pregnant after suffering two miscarriages.

“I can’t wait to nurture our baby – we’ve dreamed of having a family for so long,” she told OK! magazine at the time.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News