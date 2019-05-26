McGuinness and Flintoff combine cars and chaos in first full Top Gear trailer

Paddy McGuinness and Freddie Flintoff inject Top Gear with a fresh dose of light-hearted chaos and calamity in the first full trailer for the new series.

The duo, who have joined the BBC Two motoring show alongside Chris Harris, give fans a brief glimpse at what to expect when they take over the steering wheel when the series airs in June.

The first official teaser for the series will debut on TV on Sunday night at 8.59pm, just before Gentleman Jack on BBC One.

Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris in the new Top Gear trailer (BBC Two)

In the clip, McGuinness, Flintoff and Harris are seen racing souped-up hearses as well as travelling from the mountains of Ethiopia to the beaches of Wales.

Take Me Out host McGuinness declares “I’m out of my comfort zone” while travelling along a river as the trailer opens.

Another segment in the teaser shows a battered-looking motor falling apart, with Flintoff casually telling driver McGuinness: “It’s alright, you don’t need it.”

Paddy McGuinness (BBC Two)

Flintoff is seemingly carried out of the back of a hearse and hit on the head by a coffin in the trailer, which also reveals hints of The Stig’s “family” and Icelandic vertical cliff scaling.

The fun-filled and chaotic preview includes glimpses of speedy chases and races in a number of vehicles, including the McLaren 600LT, the Ferrari 488 Pista, a Daimler Hearse and an obscure French 1970s Matra Bagheera.

McGuinness says: “It’s just another day at the office.”

The TV trailer is backed by Dolly Parton’s 9 To 5.

McGuinness and former cricketer Flintoff were unveiled as the new hosts of Top Gear following the departure of Matt LeBlanc, who last year announced he was leaving the motoring show after four series.

The Friends star was a surprise addition to the Top Gear presenting line-up along with Chris Evans in 2016, following the departure of previous hosts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May.

He then continued hosting the show after Evans threw in the towel after just one series.

LeBlanc’s final stint as host aired earlier this year, and the 27th series of Top Gear with the new line-up will air next month.