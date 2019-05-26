Martin Freeman and Rob Delaney unveil BBC DJ roles

Tim from The Office would be impressed – Martin Freeman has signed up as a BBC DJ.

The Sherlock star will be on air on 6 Music from mid-July, filling in for Elbow’s Guy Garvey.

Catastrophe actor Rob Delaney will also enjoy a stint playing “powerful rhythms” on the Sunday afternoon slot.

Rob Delaney (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Garvey is taking an extended break from his 6 Music show to work on his next album, and Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy has been filling in since March.

Freeman, 47, who shot to fame as an “under-achiever” still living with his parents and working in a “pointless” job in mockumentary The Office almost 20 years ago, will host the 2pm to 4pm show from July.

Head of BBC 6 Music Paul Rodgers said: “Rob Delaney and Martin Freeman are both fantastic talents, so I’m delighted they will be joining 6 Music, where they can bring their love of music to our Sunday afternoons.

Cillian Murphy on BBC Radio 6 (BBC)

“I’d like to thank Cillian Murphy, who has done a great job sitting in for Guy Garvey since March – listeners have loved tuning in to him.”

US comedian Delaney, 42, will host the show from next month and said: “I’m thrilled to be presenting on BBC Radio 6 Music.”

He quipped: “Whether you listen to music while you make dinner, widgets or perhaps even love, I hope you’ll do so to my powerful rhythms.”

The final programme from Irish star Murphy, who said he had “a splendid time” on the station, will air on June 2.

Delaney will be on air from June 9 to July 7, with Freeman presenting from July 14 to August 4. The shows will also be available on BBC Sounds.