Advertising
Lucy Spraggan encourages others to become foster carers
The singer-songwriter said she and her wife have been having fertility treatment.
Lucy Spraggan has encouraged others to look into fostering after caring for some “total legends”.
The former X Factor contestant, 27, married her wife Georgina Gordon almost three years ago and the couple have been fostering children.
Spraggan posted a message on Twitter saying: “Couple of bits in the press about me and G fostering and reminded me we haven’t had kids at ours for ages because of touring.
“We also just moved counties so have resigned from @stockportMBC but the kids we did have were total legends, as was our social worker.
“We hope to continue fostering in our new county but want to thank @StockportMBC for giving us the opportunity to look after a few awesome little people while we were there.
“If you want to look at getting involved visit the GOV website!”
The singer-songwriter recently told the Press Association that she and her wife have been having fertility treatment for two years.
“I don’t know if I’m ready!” she laughed.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.