Lucy Mecklenburgh shares bikini image in bid to be ‘more open and honest’

Lucy Mecklenburgh has shared a photo of herself with a bloated stomach, saying she wants to be “more open and honest” with her followers.

The former Towie star, 27, who is known for her love of fitness and eating healthily, said her tummy often becomes bloated after she has eaten certain things and that she was “frustrated with herself” for not opening up about it sooner.

She wrote on Instagram: “This is a slightly different post to my usual but I’m annoyed it’s taken me so long!

“2 days ago I posted a video on my story of my tummy bloated. I had 100’s of DM’s in minutes which really shocked me!

“This is something many of us clearly have to deal with!! And I’m frustrated with myself I haven’t been more open & honest about it in the past but the main reason maybe is that it felt embarrassing!!

“I train 3-4 times a week I eat a healthy balanced diet & I get this most nights for probably 10 years!!

“But I’ve never shared it with anyone maybe because i thought it looks bad as I have a health and fitness business and it didn’t make me a good advert for my business but actually I really wish I had as it doesn’t make me unfit or unhealthy it MAKES ME HUMAN!”

Mecklenburgh, who is in a relationship with Celebrity Big Brother’s Ryan Thomas, continued: “I know certain foods that trigger it and I’m more prone to it on holiday as I’m more relaxed with what I’m eating but this means I pack a lot of kaftans and floaty dresses on in my suitcase!!

“I know pasta, bread, dairy products, greasy fast food, alcohol, onions and raw veg causes me to become bloated (I worked this out myself through years or keeping food diaries & logging when I was bloated) but honestly somethings IM LIKE WTF AM I ALLERGIC TO F****** WATER!!!!

“It happens randomly and I’m sooooo uncomfortable and makes me want to veg out on the sofa in One of Ryan’s trackies and do nothing.”

She added: “So I’m making a promise now to all of my followers that I will be more open and honest and not always show the ‘good’ ‘happy’ ‘perfect’ parts of me & my life.”