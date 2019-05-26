Gordon Ramsay fainted at birth of fifth child

Gordon Ramsay has said he fainted at the birth of his fifth child.

The TV chef and his wife Tana welcomed their son Oscar in April.

Ramsay, 52, told The Mail on Sunday’s Event magazine: “I’ve been giddy flying in a fighter jet at 1,000mph. I’ve done some very dangerous things underwater. But I’ve never, ever felt as vulnerable as I did when my son Oscar was born.

“I’m sat there in the room worrying about menus and ingredients and all of a sudden this little head pops out the sun roof and you s*** yourself!”

“I cried my f****** eyes out,” Ramsay added.

“All of a sudden you are nobody. You’re standing there looking at a team of experts who are saying, ‘Right. We’re going to look after you now, Tana’.

“I was as white as a ghost. I fell back into the chair and I fainted. They said, ‘Tana’s fine. I think it’s you we need to look after next’.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 1996, are also parents to Megan, 21, Matilda, 17, and twins Jack and Holly, 19.

The cook told Event he had never been present at the delivery before Oscar was born.