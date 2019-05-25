Theresa May impersonator strips off during BGT audition

The Britain’s Got Talent judges are left shocked when a dancer dressed as Theresa May strips off during an audition.

In Saturday’s episode of the programme, yoga teacher Kath Thompson mocks the outgoing Prime Minister’s dodgy dance moves with a routine that has the judges and the audience in stitches.

Opening the show, Thompson is filmed leaving 10 Downing Street in leopard print heels before arriving at the London Palladium.

Wearing a grey wig, she bursts onto the stage wearing a red jacket – similar to Mrs May’s recognisable garment – to Abba’s Dancing Queen.

The performer mimics Mrs May’s dance moves, failing to move in time to the music, before whipping her trousers off, leaving her legs bare.

Throughout the fun-filled routine, she continues to remove items of clothing to reveal a skimpy cut-out leotard as Simon Cowell and his fellow judges watch on in shock.

Thompson, 56, ends the routine by waving the Union flag and the European Union flag in the air.

Host Declan Donnelly jokes that he “can’t ever unsee that”.

Kath Thompson mimics Theresa May on Britain’s Got Talent (ITV/Thames/Syco)

Following a standing ovation, Cowell tells Thompson: “That was unbelievable. The fact that you’ve come on and have chosen our show, I think it’s amazing.

“I really appreciate you for doing that, it means an awful lot, thank you. I think we got to know you better.”

Judge David Walliams says: “It was one of the most fun things I’ve ever seen in my life.

“And if this doesn’t solve Brexit, I don’t know what will.”

Alesha Dixon adds: “I’ve been so uncomfortable watching Theresa dance lately… it was just brilliant.”

Saturday’s episode will see the judges deliberate over which acts to put through to the semi-finals of the show, which kick off on Monday, before the grand final next Sunday.

Britain’s Got Talent is on ITV at 8pm.