Miley Cyrus thrills fans as she headlines Radio 1’s Big Weekend

Miley Cyrus dazzled the crowds at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, closing the show on the second night with her hit Wrecking Ball.

The US pop star took to the stage in Middlesbrough at the end of the star-studded day of performances, which saw the likes of Stormzy, Mumford and Sons, Foals, Anne-Marie and Billie Eilish take to the stage.

Cyrus, 26, teased fans with her arrival on stage by first appearing in a video of herself eating food, rubbing it over her face and body.

Miley Cyrus performs during BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend at Stewart Park, Middlesbrough (Owen Humphreys/PA)

She kicked off her set with a performance of her hit song Nothing Breaks Like A Heart.

Her set list also included her hits Party In The USA, Can’t Be Tamed and We Can’t Stop, for which Charli XCX made a guest appearance.

She also performed a rendition of Dolly Parton’s Jolene, before ending her energetic set with Wrecking Ball.

Advertising

Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac was among those sharing their admiration for Cyrus, tweeting: “Wow @MileyCyrus is a big ball of wild charisma. I love her. @BBCR1.”

Wow @MileyCyrus is a big ball of wild charisma. I love her. @BBCR1 — Annie Mac (@AnnieMac) May 25, 2019

Cyrus’ stint, a rare UK performance for the star, came after she made a surprise appearance during Mark Ronson’s headline set at Big Weekend on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Jess Glynne was forced to pull out of her performance due to illness just hours before she was due to appear.

Advertising

I’m so sorry @BBCR1 Big Weekend and to all the fans in Middlesbrough that I can’t be with you today. I would be there if I could. Promise I’ll be back soon ❤️ — Jess Glynne (@JessGlynne) May 25, 2019

Radio 1 DJ Greg James told the thousands of revellers that she was unable to make it, and that US singer Khalid would take her place on the Main Stage instead of performing on the 1 For New Music stage.

Glynne tweeted: “I’m so sorry @BBCR1 Big Weekend and to all the fans in Middlesbrough that I can’t be with you today. I would be there if I could. Promise I’ll be back soon.”

Stormzy performs during BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend at Stewart Park, Middlesbrough (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The singer had performed at the Spice Girls concert in Dublin on Friday as their support act.

Other acts who performed at Middlesbrough’s Stewart Park on Saturday included Lewis Capaldi, Sam Fender and James Arthur.

Sunday’s line-up for Big Weekend includes Little Mix, Ellie Goulding, Sean Paul, The 1975 and Rita Ora.