Joe Swash says new baby is ‘best half’ of both he and Stacey Solomon

Joe Swash has paid a sweet tribute to his newborn son with Stacey Solomon, calling him the “best half of both of us”.

The TV stars welcomed their first child together on Wednesday, and they have kept their fans updated on their new addition since his arrival.

I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp presenter Swash posted a picture of himself by Solomon’s bedside shortly after the birth, a look of overwhelmed emotion on his face.

He wrote: “Just been sent this photo and I think my face sums up exactly how I was feeling after seeing my amazing Partner to the most incredible thing I’ve ever seen.

“And the realisation that this little person was the best half of both of us.”

Loose Women panellist Solomon, 29, also shared a sweet post on social media for her fans.

She posted a short clip of herself, Swash and their new baby together, delighting her 1.6 million followers.

She wrote: “I love you now, more than ever Daddy. @realjoeswashy.

“I have replayed this video a thousand times. The noises our baby is making hurts my heart.”

Comedian Katherine Ryan commented: “You are #couplegoals AND I AM PART OF THIS FAMILY.”

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown wrote: “Aww congratulations so happy for.”

Solomon has two sons, Zachary and Leighton, from previous relationships, and Swash, 37, has a son called Harry from a previous relationship.