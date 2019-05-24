Morrissey calls for end to ‘Soviet Britain’ in lengthy online post

Morrissey has called for an end to “Soviet Britain” following accusations of support for the far-right.

The singer and former frontman of The Smiths has become the centre of controversy for his supposed support of the right-wing political group For Britain.

Morrissey has said that “the march backwards is over” in an online rallying cry for the singer’s various viewpoints, from press freedom to animal rights.

The lengthy pronouncement was made on the official Facebook page of the performer.

In the 400 word message posted online, the singer thanks BBC Radio 2 and host Jo Whiley for supporting his songs, before decrying the print media as “vengeful and paranoid” for misrepresenting him and “inventing Britain’s doomsday”.

His message continues: “The march backwards is over, and life has begun again. With voice extended to breaking point, I call for the prosperity of free speech; the eradication of totalitarian control.

“I call for diversity of opinion; I call for the total abolition of the abattoir; I call for peace, above all; I call for civil society; I call for a so-far unknowable end to brutalities; ‘No’ to Soviet Britain; prayers not to gods but to forces; an end to disingenuous media cluelessness.

“The people have the power; hatred and beheadings belong in the furnace of history; music might still be your only friend; for every shade and persuasion … we shall always be alongside each other – everyone’s culture of value.

“No more fashionable outrage; cows are friends to humans – don’t kill them.”

He further advises “beware of those who write in headlines” and “God gave you your life to enjoy”.

Morrissey concludes the post with: “Ignore the cold eyes of fascism; your life is Art.”

The singer’s new album California Son has recently been released. Morrissey, 60, has consistently denied he holds racist views.