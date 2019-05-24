Kylie Jenner’s reaction to Jordyn Woods’s cheating scandal revealed

Kylie Jenner’s reaction to best friend Jordyn Woods’s alleged cheating with Tristan Thompson has been revealed for the first time.

Professional basketball player Thompson was in a relationship with Kylie’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, and the couple share a one-year-old daughter, True.

In February, Thompson, 28, and Woods, 21, are alleged to have become intimate, although Woods denies they slept together and insists he kissed her.

This past year changed the family forever. Keep watching this season of #KUWTK Sundays at 9|8c on E! pic.twitter.com/ByhHZ34vTb — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) May 23, 2019

A newly released mid-season trailer for Keeping Up With The Kardashians shows the moment Khloe was told of the incident, as well as Kylie’s reaction.

Khloe holds her phone while a voice is heard through a speakerphone saying: “I don’t even know if I should tell you this. Her legs were like in between his legs.”

A distressed Khloe says: “I am broken by so many things.”

Kris Jenner, the family matriarch, tells Kylie ending her friendship with Woods will be “like a divorce”.

Make-up entrepreneur Kylie, 21, replies: “She f***** up.”

Later, Kylie is seen consoling Khloe, telling her, “just know I love you”.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs on E!