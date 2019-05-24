Chrissy Teigen felt ’embarrassed’ suffering from postnatal depression

Model Chrissy Teigen says she felt “embarrassed” suffering from postnatal depression following the birth of her daughter.

The star, 33, has been open about her struggles with the condition.

But she told Net-A-Porter’s weekly digital magazine PorterEdit: “I felt bad because we had so many resources.

“(Husband) John (Legend) was great and helpful. My mom was here… I was embarrassed.”

Teigen also took medication for depression when she was a teenager.

She said: “I just quit cold turkey, not thinking it was a real thing. I thought everyone had problems like mine, like it was part of life.”

The mother-of-two said she feels sad when she reads negative comments about her.

“It’s funny when everyone thinks you’re so tough and things just roll off your back and you don’t care. It’s good to care,” she said.

“I think you should want to be a respected, liked person. And it sucks when people don’t like you.”

Teigen also spoke about the unglamorous start to her modelling career.

“I never thought of myself as a real model,” she said.

peanut butter update pic.twitter.com/Ja8rWXclei — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 24, 2019

“I made consistent money working for catalogues and websites, where they didn’t care if your eyes were open or closed, because you didn’t even see my face.

“I was modelling the back of a shirt with words on it. It was the least glamorous way to model.

“I was living in a two-bedroom model apartment with five other people. I would sleep on the sofa. We were all just working to break even, just to pay the rent. My roommates were drinking diet tea and eating cotton balls soaked in chicken broth to stay skinny.”

The full article can be read in PorterEdit.