Wiley says ‘big up my dad’ as he dedicates Ivors award to his father

Wiley has dedicated his award at The Ivors to his father, saying “big up my dad”.

The rapper known as “the godfather of grime” addressed his father in an emotional speech at the London awards ceremony.

Wiley was given an inspiration award for his pioneering work in forging a new musical genre in grime, and nurturing its practitioners.

Wiley, left, and Richard Kylea Cowie (Ian West/PA)

The award was presented by his father Richard Cowie Sr, who was credited by the rapper for setting him on a musical path.

Speaking at The Ivors, Wiley said he had tried to avoid meeting his father on stage, because all credit belonged to him.

He said: “I love him but I’ve been avoiding this moment for my whole life. My whole career. It’s because of him I do it. I came from him.

“I just want to say big up to everyone in my scene, the brothers and sisters.

Advertising

“All the years we’ve done, the journey I’ve done. It’s all led to this day.

Sell whatever you gotta sell but never sell your soul. — Wiley (@WileyUpdates) May 23, 2019

“Dad, thank you for the gift. It’s because of him that I do it, not just because of him.

“I’m going to big up my dad.”

His father added that he had lost his mother, Wiley’s grandmother, and both had been hit by the loss.

The pair further dedicated the award to her memory.