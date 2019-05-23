Menu

Kendall Jenner among A-list stars attending Aids fundraiser in Cannes

Showbiz | Published:

Stars aligned for the amfAR event in the Riviera.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner was among the stars on the red carpet as she attended an Aids fundraiser in Cannes.

The model joined other A-listers and her mother in lending support to amfAR: The Foundation for Aids Research.

The international non-profit organisation for support, education and advocacy regularly draws star guests for its annual event in Cannes.

France Cannes 2019 amfAR
Kendall Jenner at the amfAR event (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

The 72nd Cannes Film Festival drew showbusiness royalty from around the world, and famous faces were out in force the charity event.

Jenner dressed boldly in pink for the evening, with fellow model Winnie Harlow wearing a distinctively-patterned dress.

France Cannes 2019 amfAR
Winnie Harlow poses on the red carpet (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Kris Jenner, Eva Longoria, Adriana Lima and Dua Lipa were also among the stars walking the red carpet in the Riviera.

France Cannes 2019 amfAR
Dua Lipa in Cannes (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
France Cannes 2019 amfAR
Eva Longoria at the charity event (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Sir Tom Jones was also in attendance at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, dressed in sharp eveningwear along with Hollywood actor Christoph Waltz.

