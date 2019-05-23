Actress Glenn Close vows not to work in US states with anti-abortion laws

Actress Glenn Close has vowed not to make any films in US states with strict anti-abortion laws.

The Oscar-nominated star of The Wife attended a demonstration on Tuesday after several states, including Alabama and Georgia, introduced bills severely restricting lawful terminations.

Georgia has been dubbed the Hollywood of the South after luring many productions to the state thanks to generous tax breaks for the film industry.

However, its anti-abortion stance has caused fury among critics, including several high-profile actors.

Close is the latest to voice her anger and vowed to steer clear of states where the bills are signed into law.

Alongside pictures from her protest appearance, Close, 72, posted on Instagram: “I am filming in Georgia this summer, but, if these bills become law, I won’t be working for film companies in any if those states.

“As a female American, in the 21st century, I still cling to hope for our fragile, fractious democracy. Freedom of speech. Freedom of religion.

“Freedom of choice, as far as our bodies are concerned. I also wonder what the issues would be if men had babies!”

Close is the latest star to speak out against strict anti-abortion laws in the US (Ian West/PA)

Other stars to speak out against strict anti-abortion laws include singer Rihanna, who branded politicians introducing the bills as “idiots”.

Lady Gaga called the laws a “travesty” while Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon warned “we cannot tolerate this attack on women’s fundamental rights”.

Alabama’s abortion law is the toughest in the US and bars terminations even for victims of rape and incest. It is due to come into effect in November 2019.

Georgia’s bill bans abortions in cases where a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which can be as early as six weeks. It is due to come into effect on January 1 2020.

Campaigners have already said they will launch legal challenges against both bills, arguing they violate the landmark Supreme Court Roe V Wade decision of 1973, legalising abortion across the US.