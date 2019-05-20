Slipknot star Shawn Crahan announces death of daughter

Slipknot star Shawn Crahan has told of his heartbreak following the death of his 22-year-old daughter.

The drummer of the US heavy metal band, known by his stage persona “Clown”, announced that Gabrielle died on Saturday.

In a post on Instagram, he wrote: “It is with a broken heart, and from a place of the deepest pain, that I have to inform all of you that my youngest daughter, Gabrielle, passed away yesterday – Saturday May 18th, 2019.

“She was 22-years-old. Funeral arrangements will be forthcoming.”

The percussionist did not reveal the cause of death and wrote: “My family and I ask that our privacy be respected moving forward. Thank you.”

Crahan, known for wearing clown masks on stage, co-founded Slipknot in 1995.

The band’s lead singer Corey Taylor wrote on Twitter: “My heart has broken for my brother. Please keep the Crahan family in your thoughts and love. She will be missed.”