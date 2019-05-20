Rita Ora: A relationship is not my main priority right now

Rita Ora has said a relationship “isn’t my main priority” as she focuses on her music career.

The pop star, 28, reportedly split with Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield in March and has been linked to former One Direction singer Liam Payne.

However, speaking to The Sun, Ora said she has found it “too difficult” to date someone.

Rita Ora said she is focusing on her career rather than her romantic life (David Parry/PA)

She said: “But if it’s too difficult, that really confirms it’s just not the right time.

“I get linked with every man I’m seen out with. But to be really honest with you, right now a relationship isn’t my main priority.

“But I don’t want to leave it too late either, because I do want to have a massive family in the future.”

Ora, who is about to embark on a European tour for her most recent album, Phoenix, also dismissed reports linking her to Payne.

She said: “I know people have said there’s something with Liam Payne — and he’s one of the best people I’ve ever met — but we’ve become such close friends.

“It’s unusual to see a guy and a girl as close friends and it’s unusual for two famous people to have a connection and not have to hook up.”

Ora was born in Kosovo before moving to the UK as a child. She found fame following the release of her debut album, Ora, in 2012, which contained the singles R.I.P. and How We Do (Party).