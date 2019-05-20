Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle welcomes a baby girl

Former world champion gymnast and Dancing On Ice winner Beth Tweddle has given birth to a baby girl.

Tweddle and her husband Andy Allen welcomed their daughter on May 16 and have named her Freya.

Tweddle, 34, shared a black and white image on Instagram of her and her husband’s hands holding Freya’s hand, writing: “Exciting news!

“Andy and I are delighted to welcome and introduce Freya Allen to the world.

“Born 16th May, both her and I are doing well.”

“What an unbelievable feeling and we’re looking forward to the amazing journey ahead x,” she added.

Beth Tweddle shows off her bronze medal won in the women’s uneven bars in 2012 (PA)

Tweddle retired from gymnastics in 2013 after winning bronze on the uneven bars at the London 2012 Olympics, as well as three golds on the bars and floor at world championships events during her career.

She then went on to work as a commentator as well as appearing on television shows including Dancing On Ice, which she won in 2013.

In 2016 she was a contestant on The Jump and had to undergo surgery on her neck and spinal cord after she crashed into a barrier following a training jump.

Earlier this year she announced she was taking legal action against the makers of the Channel 4 show.