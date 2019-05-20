Lee Ridley: People engage with me a lot more since BGT win

Lost Voice Guy Lee Ridley has said winning Britain’s Got Talent changed his life as people now “seem more comfortable talking to a disabled person”.

The comedian, who has cerebral palsy and uses a communication aid for his stand-up routine, won the ITV variety show in 2018.

“Winning has changed my life in so many ways,” he told Radio Times magazine.

“It’s enabled me to go on tour and write a book, but one of the best things to happen is that people are engaging with me a lot more.

“I’m always getting stopped for selfies and, for the first time, people seem comfortable talking to a disabled person.”

The 38-year-old was the first comedian to win the programme.

He said: “It’s always a risk when you put yourself in the limelight like this.

“I’m quite an edgy comedian and I had to tone down my material for Saturday night television, so I wasn’t sure how well it would go down with the Britain’s Got Talent audience.

“I’m really glad that I did Britain’s Got Talent, though, and it ended up going better than I expected!”

