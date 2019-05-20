Heart reveals new radio drivetime schedule across UK

Radio station Heart has announced a new line-up of regional drivetime shows.

The changes will take place from June 3, the day Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden start hosting the new Heart Breakfast show.

Heart will roll out drivetime programmes in Scotland, the North East, the North West, South West, Yorkshire, the Midlands, the East, the South, the North West, West, North Wales and South Wales.

JK and Kelly Brook will host the Heart drivetime show in London and Des Clarke will play the tunes at drivetime across Scotland, having moved over from Capital Breakfast in April.

Kelly Brook (PA)

In the Midlands, favourites Ed and Gemma will move from breakfast to drivetime and Ben Atkinson will take on Heart West’s drivetime show.

In the South, Rich Clarke will present the drivetime show.

In the North East, Emil Franchi will move to the new time slot of 4pm to 7pm.

For the North West, Adam Weighell will join the line-up, having previously presented on Heart’s sister station, Capital Liverpool.

Heart Cambridge drivetime presenter Hannah Clarkson will present a new drivetime show in the region of Heart East, incorporating Cambridgeshire, East Anglia, Essex and the Home Counties.

In Wales, former Breakfast hosts Jagger and Woody will help get listeners home in South Wales every weekday, whilst Megan Llyn and Oli Kemp will take on the North.

In Yorkshire, Dixie (David Dixon) and Emma Lenney will present the new drivetime show from 4pm to 7pm every weekday.

In Hertfordshire, John Darin will continue presenting Heart drivetime on Heart Hertfordshire.

The news comes after it was revealed that Theakston and Holden will co-host the new nationwide Heart breakfast show.

They are being joined by singer and TV personality Ashley Roberts, who will be the breakfast team’s resident showbiz expert.

Ashley Roberts (Heart)

Heart managing editor James Rea said: “Heart’s new drivetime shows will provide a burst of freshness across the UK, going live from Monday June 3.

“This morning’s announcement follows the news of Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden hosting a brand-new nationwide Heart Breakfast show which launches on the same day.

“I feel incredibly proud to be able to unveil a full Heart line-up so that every part of the UK can continue to turn up the feel good!”