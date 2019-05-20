Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams has new role on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams has announced a new role – on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

The actress, 22, best known for her role as Arya Stark in the blockbuster fantasy drama, is the first celebrity guest judge announced for the UK spin-off.

Her signing was revealed as the final episode of Game Of Thrones aired in the early hours of the morning for UK viewers, to mixed reviews.

The series, “showcasing the most fabulous drag queens that the UK has to offer”, will air on BBC Three later this year.

Williams is a “huge fan” of the global hit and “when asked to be one of RuPaul’s extra special judges, she jumped at the chance,” the BBC said.

The actress said: “What I love the most about drag is the story of the drag queen behind the facade.

“I think that so much of drag comes from a place of real pain and seeing how that transforms into a character is so interesting to me. I love that about art and about drag.”

Williams will feature as a celebrity judge for one episode, appearing alongside RuPaul and judge Michelle Visage.

Graham Norton and Alan Carr have previously been announced as rotating resident judges on the eight-part series.

RuPaul’s Drag race UK is the first British adaption of the Emmy Award-winning franchise.