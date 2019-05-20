Emilia Clarke worried Beyonce will hate her after Game Of Thrones finale

WARNING: STORY CONTAINS MAJOR SPOILERS

Emilia Clarke has told of her concern that Beyonce will “hate” her now that the final season of Game Of Thrones has come to an end.

The actress’s character in the hit fantasy drama series, Daenerys Targaryen, took a dark turn in recent episodes, with fans shocked at her violent rampage at King’s Landing in the penultimate instalment.

Having previously been seen as a feminist hero, she turned into a villain, and Daenerys – otherwise known as the Mother of Dragons and, more recently, as the Mad Queen – was killed by her former lover Jon Snow (Kit Harington) in the dramatic last episode.

Clarke has said that her character’s story arc may be a disappointment to Beyonce, who she met earlier this year at an Oscars after party, and that she wants her to still think she is representing women in a “fabulous way”.

Clarke, 32, told The New Yorker magazine that Beyonce approached her at the star-studded party and had revealed herself to be a fan of hers.

The actress said that she “just couldn’t handle it”, and that she was “on the verge of tears” at Beyonce’s comments.

She said: “I could see myself reflected in her eyes. I could see her go, ‘Oh, no. I misjudged this. This girl is crazy and I’m not going to have a real conversation with another celebrity. I’m having a conversation with a crazed fan who’s looking at me like a rabbit in the headlights.’

Beyonce revealed herself to be a big fan of Game Of Thrones and Emilia Clarke (PA Archive/PA)

“Which is exactly what I was. I said, ‘I’ve seen you live in concert and I think you’re amazing and wonderful! Wonderful!’

“And all I wanted to scream was, ‘Please, please still like me even though my character turns into a mass-killing dictator! Please still think that I’m representing women in a really fabulous way.’”

Clarke said that by the time season eight had ended, Beyonce may feel differently about her.

“I was just, like, Oh, my God, my absolute idol in life is saying that she likes me, and I know for a fact that by the end of this season she’s going to hate me,” she said.

Clarke said that she “took a very long walk around London in a daze” after first reading the scripts for the final season of Game Of Thrones two years ago.

She said: “Now, finally, people are going, ‘Oh, now we understand why this season hit you hard.’

“I had no idea what to expect for this last season. I hoped for some juicy things to get into, as I always do for each season, but I didn’t see this coming.”